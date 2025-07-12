Australia leave Nathan Lyon out for 3rd Windies Test: Details
What's the story
Australia have fielded four frontline pacers in the 3rd and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica. This being a Day/Night Test, Australia decided to go in with 4 pacers, handing Scott Boland a berth. Meanwhile, Nathan Lyon has been left out as was the news before the contest. Australia have decided to bat first in Jamaica after winning the toss.
Teams
No Lyon for Australia: Here are the two sides
West Indies (Playing XI): Mikyle Louis, John Campbell, Kevlon Anderson, Brandon King, Roston Chase (c), Shai Hope (wk), Justin Greaves, Jomel Warrican, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Jayden Seales. Australia (Playing XI): Sam Konstas, Usman Khawaja, Cameron Green, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Beau Webster, Alex Carey (wk), Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood, Scott Boland.
Cummins
We will have a bat, says Cummins
Aussie skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and elected to bat first. He said at the toss, "We'll have a bat. Pink ball is better during the day, will hopefully help us get some runs. You are always playing for points, and max you get to play 10 Tests a year, so it is a big one."
Information
Cummins goes with Boland for this Test
Cummins also confirmed the one change for Australia. "One change - Nathan Lyon misses out, Boland comes in for the pink ball Test. He is a dream to captain, he bowls fast and swings the ball."
Do you know?
Lyon needs to wait for this Test record
Lyon owns a tally of 562 Test wickets for Australia from 139 matches at 30.14. Notably, he is two wickets shy of going past Glenn McGrath, who managed 563 wickets in his career at 21.64 from 124 matches.