WI vs IND, T20Is: Team India eyes this world record

Aug 01, 2022

Team India have a 14-6 win-loss record against WI in T20Is (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

A belligerent-looking India will face West Indies in the second of five-match T20Is on Monday. The visitors have a 1-0 lead up their sleeves, courtesy of an all-round exhibition in Trinidad. The Rohit Sharma-led India eye a world record. If they beat WI, they will equal the record of the joint-most wins by a team against the Windies in T20Is. Here's more.

Record India on the cusp of a world record!

India have 14 wins in 21 T20Is against the Windies (L: 6, NR: 1). A win would help Team India equal Pakistan's tally, who boast 15 wins versus the Caribbeans (L: 3, NR: 3). Overall, India will hold the joint-third-most wins against a side in T20Is. They also hold the world record for most wins against an opposition, having beaten Sri Lanka 17 times.

WI vs IND India have won last four T20I series against WI

As far as the bilateral series are concerned, India have a 12-3 lead against the Windies. Earlier this year, India routed West Indies 3-0 in the three-match series at home. Interestingly, India have won the last four bilaterals against the Caribbeans (2022, twice in 2019, and 2018). WI last beat India in a bilateral series in August 2016 (1-0).

Information Windies have a decent record at Warner Park

West Indies have won six of the 10 T20Is held at Warner Park (NR:2). They have suffered only two defeats, which came against England in 2019. Meanwhile, the Men in Blue will play their maiden game at this venue.

Milestone Rohit eyes the 3,500-run mark

Rohit slammed a 44-ball 64 in the last outing. With that, the Mumbaikar raced to 3,443 runs in 129 T20Is, averaging a healthy 32.48. He could become the first-ever batter to touch the 3,500-run mark in the format on Monday. Rohit is only one of three batters with over 3,000 T20I runs besides Martin Guptill (3,399) and Virat Kohli (3,308).