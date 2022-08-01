Sports

West Indies' Deandra Dottin retires from international cricket: Here's why

West Indies' Deandra Dottin retires from international cricket: Here's why

Written by V Shashank Aug 01, 2022, 01:01 pm 2 min read

Deandra Dottin has the fastest WT20I ton to her name (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

One of the most decorated women cricketers, Deandra Dottin, has called time on her international career with West Indies. The 31-year-old announced her retirement via Twitter on Monday. She cited WI's team culture and environment as the reason behind her decision. Dottin is currently playing for Barbados in the 2022 Commonwealth Games. The all-rounder intends to play domestic cricket across the globe. Here's more.

Twitter Post Here's the retirement post

Thanks to all for the love and support with in my past 14 years of playing cricket for West Indies! I look forward to be playing domestic cricket around the world pic.twitter.com/Vmw6AqpYQJ — Deandra Dottin (@Dottin_5) July 31, 2022

Events What's next for Dottin?

As stated, Dottin has expressed her interest to partake in domestic cricket around the world. However, it is yet to be seen if she competes in the inaugural Women's CPL, which is backed by Cricket West Indies and commences on August 30. She is set to captain the Trinbago Knight Riders in WCPL. Dottin will, however, play for Manchester Originals in The Women's Hundred.

CWG How has Barbados fared in 2022 CWG?

Barbados, who are positioned in Group A, have managed a win and a loss each. They are seated third, having mustered two points (NRR of -1.794). The Hayley Matthews-captained side defeated Pakistan by 15 runs. However, they succumbed to a nine-wicket drubbing against Australia on Sunday. Dottin managed scores of 8 and 8 in each of the encounters.

Career A look at Dottin's illustrious career

Dottin is WI's most-capped women's cricketer in the international arena. Since making her ODI debut in 2008, Dottin amassed 3,727 runs across 143 ODIs, averaging 30.54. She smacked three hundreds and 22 fifties. The right-armer also clipped 72 wickets (BBI: 5/34). Dottin garnered 2,697 runs across 124 T20Is. She averaged 25.93 and struck two hundreds and 12 fifties. She snared 62 scalps at 18.95.

Records Notable records held by Dottin

As per ESPNcricinfo, Dottin is one of the 38 cricketers to have compiled 1,000 WT20I runs. Only four have churned out runs at a better strike rate than Dottin's (122.98). Her big-hitting ability was put to witness in the 2010 Women's T20 World Cup. She clocked a 45-ball 112*, reaching the 100-run mark in 38 deliveries. It's the fastest WT20I ton to date.