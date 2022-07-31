Sports

Decoding India's probable squad for ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Written by V Shashank Jul 31, 2022, 04:30 pm 4 min read

India have 13 wins in T20Is played this year (Source: Twitter/@BCCI)

It's the year of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. And, India are the most successful side in T20Is played this year. Ahead of the event, the Men in Blue will partake in the Asia Cup, starting August 27. As per Cricbuzz, India will field the same squad for both T20 tournaments. We decode India's probable 15-man squad for the T20 World Cup.

The deadline for announcing the squad for Asia Cup is August 8.

As per a report on Cricbuzz, the selectors will be backing the same set of players for the six T20I games versus Australia and South Africa in September and October.

The aim is to give adequate time for the team management to prepare for T20 WC.

2022 How have India fared in 2022 (T20Is)

India have mustered the most wins by a team in 2022 (13) Austria follow suit with 11 wins, while Malaysia and Nepal are tied with 10 wins each. Among the top 10 teams in ICC Men's T20I Rankings, Australia have the second-best record (W: 6, L: 2, NR: 1). Meanwhile, New Zealand have a perfect 5-0 win-loss record.

Duo Rohit, Rahul duo is a sure-shot combination for T20 WC

Rohit Sharma is a no-brainer for the opening slot. KL Rahul is a talking point, given his career has been marred with health issues of late. Although he last played a T20I in November 2021, Rahul remains a must-selection for the mega tourney. He clobbered 616 runs in IPL 2022. He has a wide repertoire of shots, making him a formidable batter in T20Is.

Information Will Virat be benched for the T20 WC?

Virat Kohli has been bit with poor form. Nonetheless, he is a clutch player, making him in an automatic pick in the squad. He has been rested for a prolonged duration. He will be raring to get back to scoring ways in the Asia Cup.

SKY A lot rides on Suryakumar!

Suryakumar Yadav is the man with the Midas touch in the T20s. He plays the 20-overs cricket as they should. The right-hander has tonked 317 runs across nine T20Is in 2022, striking at over 190. He has a hundred and a fifty each. He will find himself as a sure-shot campaigner in the playing XI.

Duo What about Pant and Jadeja?

Rishabh Pant needs a mention. The southpaw's ability to go berserk could make him the trump card for India in the tournament. Only time will tell if he bats in the middle-order or opens alongside Rohit, in case Rahul fails to make the cut. Ravindra Jadeja can't be ignored one bit, as he is a valuable option on both batting and bowling fronts.

DK Karthik is in contention for T20 World Cup

Dinesh Karthik posted awe-inspiring numbers in IPL 2022. He belted 330 runs, striking at over 180. He then made a T20I return after three years in the home series against SA. He compiled 92 runs at 46.00. He couldn't do much on Ireland and England tours but smacked a 19-ball 41* against West Indies in Trinidad. DK's a safe bet in this Indian side.

Pandya Pandya's resurgence as an all-rounder

All-rounder Hardik Pandya is back to his vintage self. It all started with IPL 2022, wherein the hard-hitter belted 487 runs at 44.27 (four 50s). The Gujarat cricketer hasn't slowed down ever since. His scores read 31*(12), 9(12), 31*(21), 46 (31), 24 (12), 13*(9), 51(33), 12(15), and 1(3). The right-armer has also pocketed six wickets (BBI: 4/33).

Bowlers India boast a deadly bowling attack

India have plenty of experience in their bowling line-up. Swing specialist Bhuvneshwar Kumar is back and how. Bowling at a mouth-dropping economy of 7.05, the right-armer has picked 30 T20 wickets this year. Then there's yorker-specialist Jasprit Bumrah, who has upskilled himself over the years. Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is a must selection, having clipped 15 T20I wickets this year.

Harshal The rise of Harshal Patel

Harshal Patel has emerged as a wicket-taker in recent times. The T20 specialist has plenty of variations that make him a match-winner. Harshal was the third-highest wicket-taker for RCB in IPL 2022 (19 scalps). He has snared 19 scalps in T20Is played this year. The 31-year-old would be eyeing the T20 World Cup berth. His death-over tactics could be a deciding factor in Australia.

Squad India's probable 15-man squad for T20 World Cup

On account of the year-round performances here's what the India squad should look like for the T20 World Cup. India's probable 15-man squad: Rohit Sharma (captain), KL Rahul, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Harshal Patel, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin.