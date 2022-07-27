Sports

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dhananjaya de Silva smashes ton

SL vs PAK, 2nd Test: Dhananjaya de Silva smashes ton

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 27, 2022, 03:57 pm 2 min read

Dhananjaya smashed 109 off 171 balls (Source: Twitter/@OfficialSLC)

Sri Lanka's middle-order batter Dhananjaya de Silva slammed what could be a match-winning century on Day 4 of the ongoing second Test against Pakistan in Galle. The 30-year-old rescued the hosts after they were reduced to 117/5. Dhananjaya took Sri Lanka's lead past the 400-run mark before getting run-out. Sri Lanka declared on 360/8 in the second innings. Here are the key stats.

Innings Dhananjaya played a pivotal knock

As stated, Dhananjaya came in to bat when the hosts were tottering on 117/5. Skipper Karunaratne smashed a brisk 61, while each of the top five batters departed after getting solid starts. Karunaratne and Dhananjaya added a century partnership to resurrect SL's innings. The latter then shared an 82-run stand with tail-ender Dunith Wellalage, who returned unbeaten on 45.

Information Ninth Test century for Dhananjaya

Dhananjaya smashed 109 off 171 balls (16 fours) in the second innings. It was his ninth century in Test cricket. The right-handed batter now has two Test centuries against Pakistan. Dhananjaya registered his fifth ton in the format at home.

Information His Test numbers against Pakistan

Dhananjaya now averages an incredible 51.66 with the bat against Pakistan. He has scored 310 runs from seven innings against them in the format. The middle-order batter has recorded his highest Test score against Pakistan.

Stats A look at Dhananjaya's Test stats

Dhananjaya made his Test debut in 2016 against Australia. In a career spanning six years, he has represented Sri Lanka 45 times in the format. Dhananjaya has slammed 2,815 runs from 81 Test innings at an average of 37.53. The tally includes nine centuries and 10 half-centuries. His highest Test score of 173 came against Bangladesh in 2018.