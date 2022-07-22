Sports

WI vs IND, 1st ODI: Nicholas Pooran elects to field

Jul 22, 2022

Can WI trump India in the first ODI? (Photo credit: Twitter/@ICC)

After a clinical 2-1 win in England, India will face West Indies in a three-match ODI series, starting July 22. Shikhar Dhawan is the stand-in skipper for India. West Indies, on the other hand, suffered a forgettable 3-0 defeat to Bangladesh in the concluded one-dayers. The news from the stadium is that Nicholas Pooran has won the toss and will field first.

Details Pitch report, timing, and TV details

The Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain will host this affair. The match will be telecast live on DD Sports (7:00 PM IST) and live-streamed on Fancode app (paid subscription). Passing showers can be anticipated an hour into the game and near the midway mark. It has been a moderately scoring venue, averaging a first innings score of 217. Sides batting second have won 34 of 69 ODIs played here.

Information A look at the head-to-head record in ODIs

India have a 67-63 win-loss record against the Windies in 50 overs cricket (four no-results and two ties). The Men in Blue won the 2019 tour of WI by 2-0. India won the 2017 tour by a 3-1 margin.

Performers Who are the key performers?

As per ESPNcricinfo, Shai Hope has amassed 733 runs against India at 45.33. He has two hundreds and four fifties. Nicholas Pooran has clobbered 354 runs versus India, averaging 44.25. He has two fifties. Shreyas Iyer has compiled 947 ODI runs across 27 matches. He averages a healthy 41.17. Pacer Prasidh Krishna has snared 20 wickets at 21.40.

Information Holder and Jadeja miss out

Jason Holder will miss the tie after contracting COVID-19. For India, Ravindra Jadeja is absent with an injury suffered.

Teams A look at the playing XI

West Indies (playing XI): Shai Hope (wicket-keeper), Kyle Mayers, Brandon King, Shamarh Brooks, Nicholas Pooran (captain), Rovman Powell, Romario Shepherd, Jayden Seales, Akeal Hosein, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph. India (playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (captain), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson (wk), Deepak Hooda, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.