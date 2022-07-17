Sports

ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Hosts manage 259; Hardik shines

ENG vs IND, 3rd ODI: Hosts manage 259; Hardik shines

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 17, 2022, 07:16 pm 2 min read

Hardik Pandya scalped four wickets (Source: Twitter/@ICC)

England racked up 259 against India in the final ODI at the Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester. Notably, the hosts have been bowled out for the third ODI in a row by India. Skipper Jos Buttler tuned out to be the top scorer for England, having slammed a defiant 60 (80). Meanwhile, Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya impressed with a resounding four-wicket haul.

PP England scored 66/3 in the first 10 overs

Like the series opener, the Indian bowlers were on the money in the first 10 overs. Mohammed Siraj dismissed Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root in quick succession. Both the English batters recorded three-ball ducks. Meanwhile, Hardik dismissed Jason Roy in the 10th over. Roy (41) was the chief contributor for England in this phase. England scored 66/3 in the first powerplay.

Middle overs Plenty happened in the middle overs

England were reduced to 74/4 after all-rounder Ben Stokes fell to Hardik. Buttler then shared a 75-run stand with all-rounder Moeen Ali. The latter started well but failed to maximize his innings eventually (34). Liam Livingstone departed in a similar fashion (27). Buttler went on to complete his 22nd half-century in ODI cricket. However, he soon followed Livingstone to the pavilion.

Information Career-best ODI figures

Hardik finished with stupendous figures of 4/24 in 10 overs. He bowled as many as three maiden overs. Interestingly, it is the first instance of Hardik taking more than three wickets in an ODI. His previous-best ODI figures came on his debut (3/31 vs NZ).

Death Overton and Willey kept England afloat

Hardik broke the partnership between Buttler and Livingstone by removing the duo in the 37th over. However, England's tail continued to frustrate the Indian bowlers. Craig Overton and David Willey added over 40 runs for the eighth wicket. However, Yuzvendra Chahal sent back the latter in the 44th over. The leg-spinner took England's final two wickets as well.

Points A look at other talking points

Like the second ODI, the battle between Hardik and Livingstone took center stage in the decider. And, Hardik won it in the second successive match by deceiving the English batter with bouncers. Ravindra Jadeja's catch to dismiss England captain Buttler grabbed eyeballs. The former made a stunning sprint from deep square leg to his left and took a terrific running catch.