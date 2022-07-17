Sports

SL vs PAK, 1st Test: Prabath Jayasuriya takes historic five-for

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 17, 2022, 05:29 pm 2 min read

Sri Lanka's left-arm spinner Prabath Jayasuriya continues his exploits in Test cricket. He helped the hosts make a comeback in the ongoing second Test against Pakistan. Jayasuriya ran through Pakistan's middle order, completing another five-wicket haul (5/82). He has become the first Sri Lankan to take three five-wicket hauls in the first two Tests. Here, we decode his key stats.

Feat Eighth cricketer to achieve this feat

Jayasuriya has become just the eighth cricketer to register three five-wicket hauls in his first two Tests. Tom Richardson (England, 1894), Sydney Barnes (England, 1902), Clarrie Grimmett (Australia, 1926), Rodney Hogg (Australia, 1978), Narendra Hirwani (India, 1988), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh, 2016), and Axar Patel (India, 2021) are the other cricketers to have achieved this feat in the format.

Context Why does this story matter?

Jayasuriya's addition to the squad was on grounds of the fresh COVID-19 cases in the Lankan tent on the eve of the second Test against Australia.

Sri Lanka needed a bankable campaigner who can decimate the opposition in the ongoing home season.

And, the hosts found a gem in Jayasuriya who has risen to the occasion thus far.

Career A look at Jayasuriya's career

Playing for Colombo Cricket Club, Jayasuriya marked his FC debut in 2012. So far, he has pocketed 246 scalps in 63 FC matches, averaging 25.08. He has claimed 19 five-wicket hauls in an innings with best figures reading 7/26. The left-arm spinner has raced to 17 wickets in just three Test innings, a tally that includes three five-wicket hauls and one 10-for.

Figures Jayasuriya had a dream debut!

As per ESPNcricinfo, Jayasuriya etched the second-best figures among Sri Lankan cricketers on their Test debut. In the first Test against Australia, he took 6/118 in the first innings and 6/59 in the second. The 30-year-old ranks behind Praveen Jayawickrama, who had bagged figures worth 6/92 against Bangladesh at Pallekele. Meanwhile, Upul Chandana (6/179), Akila Dananjaya (5/24), and Kosala Kuruppuarachchi follow suit.

Do you know? Another record for Jayasuriya

Jayasuriya's match figures of 12/177 against Australia are the best for Sri Lanka on Test debut. The previous record was held by Praveen Jayawickrama, who recorded 11/178 against Bangladesh in the second Test in May last year.