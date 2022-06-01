Sports

Hasaranga returns as Sri Lanka name T20I squad versus Australia

Written by V Shashank Jun 01, 2022, 10:00 pm 3 min read

An 18-man squad has been announced by Sri Lanka for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Australia, starting June 7. Ace leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga returns to the mix. Sri Lanka's rising prospect Matheesha Pathirana has received a maiden call-up. The likes of Dhananjaya de Silva, Lahiru Kumara, and Dinesh Chandimal miss out. Meanwhile, Jeffrey Vandersay and Niroshan Dickwella are among the reserves. Here's more.

Duo Pathirana, Fernando receive maiden call-ups

Pathirana's inclusion to the side comes as a result of impressive numbers in IPL 2022. The 19-year-old claimed 2/24 on his IPL debut against Gujarat Titans. Pathirana, who has a slingy bowling action, is a rising death-over specialist. Meanwhile, Nuwanidu Fernando smacked a 67-ball 126* against Gloucestershire of late. Overall, the top-order batter has 546 runs in 22 T20s (one hundred and two fifties).

Hasaranga Hasaranga's rich form could benefit Sri Lanka

Hasaranga enjoyed a terrific form in IPL 2022. He finished as the second-highest wicket-taker, pocketing 26 scalps at 16.53. He claimed five wickets in the first two T20Is against Australia earlier this year before returning COVID-19 positive. Pacer Kasun Rajitha and spinner Lakshan Sandakan have been called as well. Meanwhile, Avishka Fernando and Kusal Perera remain out of contention owing to injuries.

Batters Sri Lanka loaded with top-order batters

Pathum Nissanka is an obvious choice as the opener, given he finished as one of the top-run getters versus Australia in their last T20I match-ups. The likes of Kusal mendis, Danushka Gunathilaka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, and Charith Asalanka will battle it out for the top-order. Meanwhile, skipper Dasun Shanuka, Chamika Karunaratne, and Lahiru Madushanka will lend voice in the middle.

Information Theekshana, Hasaranga could trouble the Aussie batters

In the spin department, Sri Lanka have the luxury of Maheesh Theekshana, Ramesh Mendis, and Praveen Jayawickrama in addition to Hasaranga. Theekshana, in particular, could be of utmost importance. Playing for CSK, the off-spinner had pocketed 12 scalps this season at 21.75 (economy: 7.45)

Information Sri Lanka's squad for T20Is against Australia

Sri Lanka T20 squad: Dasun Shanaka (c), Pathum Nissanka, Danushka Gunathilaka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Nuwanidu Fernando, Lahiru Madushanka, Wanindu Hasaranga, Chamika Karunarante, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Nuwan Thushara, Matheesha Pathirana, Ramesh Mendis, Maheesh Theekshana, Praveen Jayawickrama, Lakshan Sandakan.

Information How have SL fared against Australia in T20Is?

In T20Is, Sri Lanka have lost nine of the last 10 matches against Australia. They suffered a 4-1 defeat in Australia earlier this year. Overall, SL have a 9-13 win-loss record against the Aussies in this format.