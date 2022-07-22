Sports

Chetan Sakariya, Mukesh Choudhary to participate in T20 Max series

Written by V Shashank Jul 22, 2022, 06:56 pm 2 min read

Choudhary scalped 16 wickets in IPL 2022 (Source: Twitter/@IPL)

Indian speedsters Chetan Sakariya and Mukesh Choudhary will partake in the inaugural edition of the KFC Max T20 Series in Queensland, starting August 18. Sakariya will play for Sunshine Coast, while the latter will offer his services to Wynnum-Manly. Plenty of players from Big Bash League have been roped in as well. In addition, the tournament will witness involvement from Papua New Guinea internationals.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sakariya and Choudhary will train at Cricket Australia's National Cricket Centre in Brisbane.

The duo has been sent as a part of the exchange programme with the Chennai-based MRF Pace Foundation, which was paused due to COVID-19.

They will also get a first-hand experience in Queensland Bulls' pre-season preparations.

In addition, they will also be participating in the maiden edition of Max T20 series.

Duo A look at Sakariya, Choudhary performances in IPL

Sakariya, who plays for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, has snared 17 wickets in the tournament. He averages 30.00 with best figures of 3/31 against Punjab Kings. Interestingly, he claimed his career-best figures in the tourney on his debut. Meanwhile, Choudhary debuted for Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2022. He claimed 16 wickets at 26.50 (Best: 4/46 vs SRH).

PNG PNG stars to make their presence felt

The Max T20 series will also witness the participation from popular Papua New Guinea internationals. Pacers Norman Vanua and Chad Soper and spin all-rounder Charles Amini are the ones who will mark their attendance for Sandgate-Redcliffe. The trio were a part of the PNG squad that finished third in the T20 World Cup Global Qualifier B in Zimbabwe.

Players Presenting the list of cricketers contracted for T20 Max series

Here's the list of current or recently contracted BBL players who have been recruited so far. Jordan Silk, Nick Bertus (Sydney Sixers), Beau Webster, Nick Larkin, Clint Hinchliffe (Melbourne Stars), Cameron Boyce, Josh Lalor (Melbourne Renegades), Ben Cutting, Arjun Nair (Sydney Thunder), Liam Guthrie, Jake Lehmann, Nathan McSweeney (Brisbane Heat), Nick Hobson, Chris Sabburg (Perth Scorchers), Ryan Gibson and Spencer Johnson (Adelaide Strikers).

Details All you need to know about KFC T20 Max series

The tournament will be played between August 18-September 4. The matches will be held at the club grounds and the newly renovated Allan Border Field, under flood lights. Each club can sign up three interstate or international candidates along with regional players. Contracted Queensland Bulls and Brisbane Heat players will be up for selection as well.