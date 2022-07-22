Sports

Swiss Open: Matteo Berrettini overcomes Pedro Martinez, reaches semi-finals

Written by Parth Dhall Jul 22, 2022, 06:40 pm 2 min read

Berrettini beat Martinez 3-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the quarter-final

Italian ace Matteo Berrettini knocked Spain's Pedro Martinez out of the ongoing Swiss Open on Friday. Berrettini defeated the Spaniard in three straight sets to earn a spot in the semi-finals. The former extends his unbeaten streak to 11, having lifted trophies on grass in Stuttgart and London. Berrettini made a winning return to the ATP tour after missing 2022 Wimbledon.

Berrettini won a total of 96 points in the quarter-final. He served as many as 15 aces throughout the match, while Martinez smashed just two. The former had a win percentage of 83 on his first serve. Meanwhile, he recorded five double-faults.

Comeback Complete ✅@MattBerrettini comes from a set down to defeat Martinez 4-6 7-6 6-1 in Gstaad#SwissOpenGstaad pic.twitter.com/vevNrfM4Y7 — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 22, 2022

Earlier this year, Berrettini defeated Filip Krajinovic 7-5, 6-2 to win the 2022 Queen's Club Championships final. It was the Italian's second successive trophy as he had earlier beaten Andy Murray to win the Stuttgart Open. Notably, Berrettini captured his seventh tour-level trophy and fourth on grass. He dominated Krajinovic throughout the final and served 14 aces.

After beating Richard Gasquet and Martinez at the Swiss Open, Berrettini has extended his winning streak to 11. Earlier, he had extended his record on grass to 32-6. Berrettini has won 20 of his past 21 matches on the surface. At Gstaad, the Italian is vying for the eighth ATP title of his career. He has a win-loss record of 20-6 in 2022.

The runner-up of the 2021 Wimbledon, Berrettini pulled out of The Championships this time after testing positive for COVID-19. Berrettini, who lost to former world number one Novak Djokovic in 2021 final, was supposed to face Cristian Garín in the first round (2022).

Berrettini will next face Austria's Dominic Thiem in the semi-final. The former world number three claimed a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Peruvian qualifier Juan Pablo Varillas. Notably, Berrettini has a 3-2 lead over Thiem in the ATP head-to-head series. The Italian won the last two matches against Thiem (2021 ATP Cup and 2019 ATP Finals). Thiem last defeated Berrettini in 2019 (Vienna).