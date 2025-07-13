Crude oil fire disrupts Chennai-Arakkonam rail route, 8 trains canceled

A freight train carrying crude oil caught fire near Thiruvallur on Sunday morning, disrupting services on the busy Chennai-Arakkonam route. The incident took place around 5:00am, July 13 and led to Southern Railway suspending the overhead power supply as a precautionary measure. Emergency teams were immediately deployed to control the blaze, which sent thick smoke billowing from the Egattur area.

Service disruption Local train services also affected As a result of the fire, eight express trains were canceled and five others were diverted. Eight more trains were short-terminated due to safety concerns. All local EMU services between Chennai and Arakkonam have also been temporarily suspended till restoration work is completed. The affected train was carrying 45 tankers of crude oil from Ennore (Chennai) to Mumbai when one tanker caught fire and spread to the others.

Public advisory Cause of fire under investigation The cause of the fire is currently under investigation as firefighting operations continue. Tiruvallur District Collector M Prathap has appealed for public cooperation in allowing emergency teams to work without interference. He assured that efforts are being taken on a war footing to contain the fire and restore normalcy. Authorities have also advised residents near the site to stay indoors, especially those with respiratory issues.