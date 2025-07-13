Marc Andreessen says US universities will pay for DEI: Report

Andreessen predicted that Stanford's decision to remove his wife would cost the university around $5 billion in future donations. He also warned that universities have "declared war on 70% of the country and now they're going to pay the price." The tech mogul specifically criticized Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives and immigration policies as "two forms of discrimination" that are "politically lethal."

Political ties

Andreessen's support for Trump's presidential campaign

Last year, Andreessen and his co-founder at Andreessen Horowitz, Ben Horowitz, had announced their support for Trump's presidential campaign. Since then, some of his associates have taken up positions in the Trump administration. To note, when TechCrunch reached out to a16z for comment on these recent remarks by Andreessen, there was no immediate response from the firm.