This $1,999 Liberty Phone highlights the hurdles of US-made devices

The Liberty Phone, a smartphone partially manufactured in the US, comes with a hefty price tag of $1,999. The brain behind this project is Todd Weaver, founder of tech company Purism. While the phone's specs may not match those of an iPhone or Samsung Galaxy device, it offers an interesting glimpse into the challenges and realities of US-based smartphone manufacturing.

Manufacturing details Weaver has been working on this project for a decade The Liberty Phone's motherboard is made in-house, while its chip is sourced from Texas. The final assembly takes place at Purism's facility in Carlsbad, California. However, not all parts are sourced from the US; some come from China and other Asian countries. Weaver has been working on this project for a decade and hopes to keep improving it until they can source everything domestically.

Market response Less than 100,000 units sold so far Despite a production capacity of about 10,000 units per month, Purism has sold less than 100,000 Liberty Phones so far. This is a far cry from Apple's 225 million phones shipped in 2024. The Liberty Phone doesn't run on Android or iOS but instead uses Purism's own PureOS. This limits its functionality to calling, texting, web browsing, and some basic apps like a calculator.

Cost analysis Production cost is around $650 per device The production cost of the Liberty Phone is around $650, which is slightly higher than the estimated manufacturing cost of Apple's iPhone 16 Pro Max in China ($550). Weaver says the high price tag reflects a securely sourced phone with a vetted supply chain. Purism's clientele mostly includes government agencies across the US, security-conscious consumers, parents looking for phones for their kids, elderly people, or those who want to avoid big tech.

Expansion strategy Weaver thinks he can increase production within 6 months Weaver estimates he could increase production to 100,000 phones per month within six months. However, this would need investment for new machines, more line operators, and added floor space. He doesn't have traditional venture-capital funding and relies only on revenue and crowdfunding. Weaver thinks a long-term tariff on imported electronics could make the Liberty Phone's manufacturing cost more competitive, as cheap components would see marginal increases, while more components are likely to be built in the US soon.