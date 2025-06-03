What's the story

The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.

On the other hand, the F-1 is a student visa for those who wish to study in the United States.

The transition from an H-1B to an F-1 can be tricky, especially for workers who wish to pursue higher studies in the country.

So, should you go for it? Let's find out.