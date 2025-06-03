Should you swap H-1B with F-1 visa for higher studies?
What's the story
The H-1B visa is a non-immigrant work visa that allows US companies to employ foreign workers in specialty occupations.
On the other hand, the F-1 is a student visa for those who wish to study in the United States.
The transition from an H-1B to an F-1 can be tricky, especially for workers who wish to pursue higher studies in the country.
So, should you go for it? Let's find out.
Challenges
Things to look out for
Processing for an F-1 visa might seem more flexible in terms of timing and logistics, but it does not inherently allow work and travel.
To note, if a Program Electronic Review Management (PERM) application is pending, a visa officer might see this as "immigrant intent," which is problematic for an F-1 visa.
Lawyers advise caution in these situations since even minor doubts can lead to denials. Once denied, reapplying for student status becomes difficult.
Attention
Timing and risk in visa transitions
When applying for a visa transition from outside the US, you are basically asking the country to trust that your stay there will be temporary, even if there's a Green Card application in the pipeline.
Hence, you should apply for the same while inside the US to make the process smoother.
Real-life situations often don't align with the expectations of immigration policies. This mismatch can force individuals to choose between two undesirable options when changing their visa status.