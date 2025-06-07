What's the story

President Donald Trump has initiated the process to lift the 52-year-old ban on supersonic flights over the continental US.

The decision comes as part of an executive order signed by Trump, directing the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) to revoke a regulation that prohibited civilian aircraft from flying at speeds greater than Mach 1.

The original ban was imposed in April 1973 due to concerns over disruptive noise from supersonic jets.