United States President Donald Trump has hinted at a possible review of government contracts held by Elon Musk's companies.

The announcement comes as tensions rise over Musk's criticism of Trump's tax and spending bill, which he called a "disgusting abomination."

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump said, "We'll take a look at everything. I look at everything. He's got a lot of money. He gets a lot of subsidy."