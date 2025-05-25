'Back to spending 24/7 at work': Musk after X outage
What's the story
Billionaire X owner Elon Musk has announced his return to a grueling work schedule after a string of global outages on the platform.
The tech mogul revealed that he will be spending nearly all his time across his companies and sleeping in conference rooms, server rooms, and factory floors.
This commitment is aimed at personally overseeing critical developments at X/xAI, Tesla, and SpaceX.
Outage impact
X faced a global outage
Musk's announcement comes after a major outage yesterday that impacted X users across the globe.
The incident was flagged by Downdetector, an outage tracking service, which noted over 2,200 reports by 6:20pm IST.
In his statement on X, Musk acknowledged the disruption and stressed the need for "major operational improvements," admitting that "the failover redundancy should have worked, but did not."
Infrastructure issues
Fire at X's data center
Musk's admission that they need to do better in terms of operations underscores deeper infrastructure problems within X.
This was further exacerbated by reports of a fire at one of the platform's data centers in Oregon, possibly related to battery systems.
The incident necessitated a long emergency response and may have led to service instability.
Political shift
Plans to reduce political involvement
Musk recently announced his plan to cut down on politics.
After spending almost $300 million supporting Donald Trump's campaign and heading the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), he was met with protests that resulted in a slump in Tesla sales, especially in the US and Europe.
Under investor pressure, Musk had previously said he would restrict his government duties to one or two days a week.
Investor confidence
Renewed focus aims to reassure investors
Musk's renewed focus on his business empire and his round-the-clock work ethic is aimed at reassuring investors.
This comes amid concerns over Tesla's recent drop in annual deliveries and operational distractions.
Musk stated, "I must be super focused on X/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out."
Twitter Post
Take a look at Musk's response to the outage
Back to spending 24/7 at work and sleeping in conference/server/factory rooms.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 24, 2025
I must be super focused on 𝕏/xAI and Tesla (plus Starship launch next week), as we have critical technologies rolling out.
As evidenced by the 𝕏 uptime issues this week, major operational…