What's the story

Elon Musk, the billionaire co-founder of Neuralink, SpaceX and Tesla, has made a bold prediction about the future of surgery.

He claims robots will surpass the best human surgeons in around five years.

The statement was made in response to a post by influencer Mario Nawfal on X, where Musk emphasized on advanced robotics' potential in surgery.

He cited Neuralink's use of a robot for brain-computer electrode insertion as an example, stating it required speed and accuracy beyond human capabilities.