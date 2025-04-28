Robots will surpass best human surgeons within 5 years: Musk
What's the story
Elon Musk, the billionaire co-founder of Neuralink, SpaceX and Tesla, has made a bold prediction about the future of surgery.
He claims robots will surpass the best human surgeons in around five years.
The statement was made in response to a post by influencer Mario Nawfal on X, where Musk emphasized on advanced robotics' potential in surgery.
He cited Neuralink's use of a robot for brain-computer electrode insertion as an example, stating it required speed and accuracy beyond human capabilities.
Nawfal's post
Here's what Nawfal shared
Mario Nawfal shared a report revealing that the American-Irish medical device company Medtronic tested its Hugo robotic system in 137 real surgeries, including prostate, kidney, and bladder procedures, with highly positive results.
The report stated: "Complication rates were notably low...Hugo achieved a 98.5% success rate, well above the 85% target."
While the report clarified that robots aren't replacing surgeons yet, it indicated that robotic assistance may become more common in future surgeries.
Public response
Skepticism surrounding Musk's prediction
Musk's prediction has raised eyebrows among social media users, who are questioning the plausibility of such a claim.
One user took Musk's logic to task, asking how he could advocate for population growth while planning to replace jobs with robots.
Another user, named Joel Selanikio, noted that today's surgical robots are sophisticated tools operated by human surgeons, not autonomous machines.
Twitter Post
What Selanikio thinks about Musk's claim
Currents surgical robots are advanced tools for surgeons and cannot perform ANY surgeries on their own.— Joel Selanikio (@jselanikio) April 27, 2025
Your comment makes it sound like current surgical robots can work autonomously, and that the tweet you quoted is supporting that idea. It isn’t.
Current fully autonomous…
Expert opinion
Surgeon weighs in on robot-assisted surgeries
Dr. Sankar Adusumilli, a surgeon experienced in robot-assisted surgeries, also weighed in on the debate.
He clarified robots aren't actually doing the surgery, but assisting the surgeon who makes every move.
The surgeon explained that while robots can enhance and refine moves, they are tools and not surgeons themselves.
He emphasized his personal experience of performing over 2,400 robot-assisted surgeries for complex GI diseases, where he couldn't let a robot make intricate decisions, as every patient is unique.
Twitter Post
Take a look at Adusumilli's response
Misleading!!— Dr. Sankar Adusumilli (@DrSAdusumilli) April 27, 2025
Robots are Not actually doing the Surgery, Surgeon is doing it with console using the robot as sophisticated tool . Surgeon makes every move, robot extends that move and refines it. They are Great Tools, But Not Surgeons !! I have done more than 2400 Robot assisted…
Company update
Neuralink's progress and future plans
Musk's brain implant company, Neuralink, was valued at $5 billion in 2023. The company is now testing its implant to help people with spinal cord injuries.
Although the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) initially rejected the company's request for clinical trials over safety concerns, the agency later approved it, and trials are now underway.
Musk imagines Neuralink's chip could help healthy and disabled people alike with quick surgical insertions at local facilities.