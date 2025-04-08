How Musk's X is cracking down on parody accounts
What's the story
Elon Musk-owned social media platform X is cracking down on parody accounts.
Starting April 10, users who create accounts impersonating another person or user, will have to add terms such as "fake" or "parody" at the start of their account names.
Further, these users will have to use different profile pictures than the X accounts they intend to impersonate.
Goal
The aim is to reduce confusion
The move comes after several users raised concerns over the confusion caused by parody accounts, including those impersonating Musk.
The company said that these changes are aimed at helping users better understand the unaffiliated nature of parody accounts and reduce the risk of confusion or impersonation.
X has urged the affected accounts to update their profiles before the enforcement date.
Policy extension
New rules extend to fan and commentary accounts
The new rules will also be applicable to fan and commentary accounts on X.
The policy change has been welcomed by users who have encountered problems with fake Musk accounts.
"Hopefully this includes all the thousands of fake variations of Elon Musk accounts," said one user.
"About time, I get a fake Elon account contacting me almost once a week," added another.
Activity
Parody accounts often promote cryptocurrency
Parody accounts on X usually indulge in sharing memes and jokes, or promoting cryptocurrency and car giveaways.
One such account with over one million followers recently asked users to "like and comment" for a chance to win a Tesla.
The post alone got 428,000 likes and over 200,000 replies.
Verification tools
X's efforts to prevent impersonation
In January, X started adding labels for parody accounts, expanding on its existing rules that mandate users impersonating someone for entertainment to identify themselves. The platform also employs its blue tick verification system to prevent impersonation, while enabling free speech and discussion.