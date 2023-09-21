Musk's Neuralink test monkeys died due to implants, claims report

Written by Sanjana Shankar September 21, 2023

Animal rights groups have also criticized Neuralink's "inadequate care" of research monkeys

The monkeys used in Elon Musk's Neuralink brain implant testing died due to complications from the procedures, Wired has reported. This contradicts Musk's claims that "no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant." The Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) obtained documents, which show that the test subjects were euthanized after suffering various complications, including "bloody diarrhea, partial paralysis, and cerebral edema."

One test subject was euthanized after the 'impant became loose'

Per Wired, the records indicate that one male monkey was euthanized in March 2020 "after his cranial implant became loose." Its necropsy report showed that "the failure of this implant can be considered purely mechanical and not exacerbated by infection." Another test subject is also mentioned, which "began to lose coordination" and "would shake uncontrollably when she saw lab workers." The monkey's condition is said to have worsened thereon and the staff eventually euthanized her.

PCRM accuses Musk of securities fraud

The PCRM has also accused Musk of securities fraud, referencing the reported $280 million that Neuralink has raised from investors to build a brain-computer interface. The Neuralink brain chips are meant to be implanted in the skull, and such a computer-brain interface is claimed to help restore vision in blind people and also aid paralyzed individuals in walking again. Along with the PCRM, animal rights groups have also criticized Neuralink's "inadequate care" of research monkeys in the past.

Neuralink defends its use of animal testing

Neuralink has defended its use of animals in research, stating that "every animal was extensively planned and considered to balance scientific discovery with the ethical use of animals." The latest report comes at a time when Neuralink has received approval to start the first human trial. The study will last six years and will focus on individuals with paralysis due to cervical spinal cord injury or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS).

