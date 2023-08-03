Technology

Elon Musk wants Tim Cook to lower App Store fees

Written by Athik Saleh August 03, 2023 | 10:31 am 1 min read

Elon Musk wants Apple to take 30% of what X keeps

Elon Musk plans to ask Tim Cook to adjust the App Store fees X pays on subscriptions to boost creators' earnings. Musk wants X to keep nothing until the payout exceeds $100,000, and then 10%. He hopes Apple can adjust its 30% fee to be just 30% of what X keeps. However, it's unlikely Cook will make such a concession for X.

Musk had criticized App Store fees before

Apple has been criticized by many developers over App Store fees and the policies surrounding it. Musk himself had publicly called out Apple's "secret 30% tax." He even delayed Twitter Blue's (now X Blue) launch to avoid paying App Store fees. He had also accused Apple of threatening to "withhold" X from the App Store.

Can Cook's concession boost X's revenue?

Generating more subscribers via creators and X Blue could help X become less reliant on ad revenue. That seems to be the motivation behind calling attention to App Store fees. However, it would need tens of millions of subscribers, if not more, to make up the deficit. If Apple makes an exception for X, that would be a massive win for Musk.