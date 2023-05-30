Technology

AI in Apple: Features that enhance tech giant's AI credentials

Written by Athik Saleh May 30, 2023, 01:19 pm 3 min read

Apple has been working on AI-based features for a while

When we hear artificial intelligence (AI), companies like Microsoft, Google, and OpenAI come to our minds. No one would say they thought of Apple at the mention of AI. Most people think the iPhone maker is lagging in this department. However, the truth is that the Cupertino-based tech giant has actually deployed AI features across its products. Let's see a few of them.

Why does this story matter?

While its Big Tech rivals make moves left and right to advance their AI stats, Apple has been awfully quiet.

With generative AI becoming synonymous with AI in general, Siri's reputation as an outdated chatbot has affected Apple's credibility.

The company, however, has shifted its focus to generative AI. It recently posted job ads seeking experts in generative AI.

Apple's single-lens phones use machine learning for portraits

iPhones have been known for their photographic abilities forever. For instance, single-lens models like iPhone XR and SE3 can detect the edges of the subject in the Camera app and give Portrait Mode shots as output. These phones do not have multiple lenses to detect the subject. Instead, they depend on Apple's machine learning to churn out high-quality portraits.

Photos app has several AI-powered features

The Photos app on iOS 16, iPadOS 16, and macOS Ventura also offers a slew of AI-powered features. It lets users lift subjects from photos by removing the background. Thanks to machine learning, the feature works offline. The process is also instantaneous without any prior indexing. The 'For You' tab in Photos uses AI to show people similar pictures to the ones they viewed.

Apple uses AI in Siri Shortcuts to recommend actions

Siri has been the subject of slander due to its inability to compete with new-age chatbots like ChatGPT. There has been news of Apple exploring integrating generative AI capabilities into Siri. Despite its limitations, Siri still has some AI features. For example, Siri Shortcuts. Apple uses AI in Siri Shortcuts to suggest users different actions based on location, app usage, habits, time, and more.

Live Text and Offline Dictation are AI-powered

Apple's Live Text uses AI to detect, then translate, convert, or copy any text on an image or a video. The feature can also detect graphic elements in photos. The Offline Dictation feature relies on AI as well. It can detect anything the user speaks and convert it into text. Both features can work offline as well as online.

Apple devices optimize battery life with AI's help

The company uses machine learning to optimize battery charging. Like Siri Shortcuts, Optimized Battery Charging learns from users' habits to extend the battery life. After Apple devices are used for a while, the relevant OS detects the user's charging behavior. Once it detects a pattern, it will stop charging at 80%. The charging will only resume right before the user typically unplugs the device.

Company used machine learning for Crash Detection feature

Apple's health and safety features also rely on AI and machine learning. For instance, to make Crash Detection work, the company used a significant amount of statistics and data to teach its devices how to accurately detect accidents.