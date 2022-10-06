Technology

iPhones will soon get 5G connectivity in India, says Airtel

Written by Athik Saleh Oct 06, 2022

Airtel was the first to launch 5G in India

India is 5G ready. Airtel first launched the service in eight cities at the India Mobile Congress. This was followed by Reliance Jio's announcement of True 5G's beta test. Unfortunately, iPhones in the country are yet to support 5G connectivity. Now, Airtel has confirmed that Apple will soon release an update to fix this issue. It is unclear when the iPhones will be updated.

Now that 5G is here in India, most of us would have had discussions about which all phones support it. Surprisingly, some of the premium models in the country do not support 5G.

This includes the premium iPhones and the majority of Samsung smartphones, among others.

5G readiness is pointless without phones that support 5G. Let's hope that companies bring the necessary updates soon.

Imagine a scenario where you have the latest iPhone 14 and an Airtel 5G connection. However, for some reason, you're unable to use 5G. A nightmare, isn't it? But that's the reality now. No iPhones in India have 5G connectivity. Not because they don't support it, but for 5G to work on iPhones, Apple has to enable it first.

iPhone users shouldn't worry though. Apple will soon enable 5G support in India. Randeep Sekhon, Airtel's Chief Technology Officer, said, "5G on iPhone is not working yet because Apple has to open it. They are promising to open it soon." The Cupertino-based company is testing 5G in India with the help of special networks set up by Airtel.

Even after Apple enables 5G in India, not all iPhones will support it. 5G connectivity is only available on the iPhone 12 series, iPhone 13 series, iPhone 14-series, and iPhone SE (2022). If you have any of these phones, look out for an update from Apple. Once you install that, you'll be able to revel in the speed of 5G.

To experience 5G in India, you don't have to change your Airtel or Reliance Jio SIM. All you need is an area with 5G connectivity and a phone that supports it. Airtel is yet to announce the pricing of its 5G schemes. It is not expected to be much costlier than 4G plans. Meanwhile, Jio has launched an invite-only free beta trial.