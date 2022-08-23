Business

Apple to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India around November

Written by Akash Pandey Aug 23, 2022, 05:50 pm 3 min read

The iPhone 14 will reportedly be powered by A15 Bionic chipset, the same SoC that powers the existing 13 line-up (Representative image)

Apple is likely to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India around November, in a bid to reduce its reliance on China for manufacturing needs. According to Bloomberg, the company "plans to begin manufacturing the iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China." The company is expected to announce the iPhone 14 range in early September.

Context Why does this story matter?

It seems like Apple is making a slow but steady effort to reduce its dependency on China.

The brand is attempting to reduce the typical six to nine month production delay for new iPhone models in its non-Chinese production sites.

In order to narrow the gap, it plans to start producing the iPhone 14 in India, about two months after the device's initial release.

Reasons Why is Apple shifting its focus to non-Chinese countries?

A non-Chinese site will help Apple lessen the effects of geopolitical tensions between China and the US government as well as the ramifications of COVID-19 lockdowns disrupting economic activity. While Apple is working with Indian suppliers to ramp up manufacturing here, China will continue to play a significant role in the production of the iPhone 14 as it's the source of many device components.

Production criteria Speeding up China operations is the key priority

In an attempt to seek alternatives to Chinese production sites, Apple's decision to choose India for its iPhone manufacturing will be momentous for both the brand as well as India. This may also imperil China's status as a major factory to the rest of the world. Currently, the brand's first priority is to speed up China operations and then focus on India production.

Issues Apple is a bit hesitant with India manufacturing unit

There are many challenges involved in setting up a new manufacturing facility. In order to safeguard confidential product details, it would be difficult for Apple to impose stringent controls in a short time period. Apple is "also concerned about Indian customs officials, who typically open up packages to check whether imported materials match their declarations, another potential vulnerability for product secrecy," as per Bloomberg.

Details iPhone 14: What to expect

The iPhone 14 will be similar to the iPhone 13, featuring a wide notch at the top for Face ID sensors and selfie camera. On the rear, it will get dual cameras. It will flaunt a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ OLED display and is likely to house an A15 Bionic chipset rather than the new A16 Bionic. The handset may start at $799 (around Rs. 63,800).