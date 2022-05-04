Technology

#DealOfTheDay: Apple iPhone 13 available with discounts worth Rs. 13,000

iPhone 13 128GB is priced at Rs. 66,900 as part of the Amazon Summer Sale 2022

If you are planning to upgrade to an Apple iPhone, this might be a good deal for you. Amazon India is offering discounts worth Rs. 13,000 on the iPhone 13's 128GB variant as part of the Summer Sale 2022. An additional exchange offer of up to Rs. 12,900 is available for those who want to swap their old smartphones.

Context Why does this story matter?

The iPhone 13 is part of Apple's latest flagship series that also includes 13 mini, 13 Pro, and 13 Pro Max. The handset is now being produced in India at the Foxconn plant in Chennai.

Amazon's Summer Sale 2022 is a great opportunity for those looking to upgrade their old phone to the premium iPhone 13.

Offers Everything to know about the deal

The iPhone 13 is listed on Amazon at Rs. 66,900 for the 128GB variant in Midnight, Starlight, and Blue color options. The Pink and PRODUCT(RED) models are priced at Rs. 67,900. You can further bring down the cost by up to Rs. 12,900 by exchanging an old phone. Amazon is also offering a 10% discount on purchases with ICICI, Kotak, and RBL Bank cards.

Display The smartphone features a Super Retina XDR OLED display

The Apple iPhone 13 sports a wide notch on the top-center, slim bezels, an IP68-rated build quality, an aluminium frame, and scratch-resistant ceramic glass for display protection. The handset bears a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 1,200-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Midnight, Starlight, Blue, Pink, (PRODUCT)RED, and Green color options.

Information The handset has a 12MP ultra-wide camera

The iPhone 13 is equipped with a dual rear camera arrangement, comprising a 12MP (f/1.6) primary sensor and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide lens. On the front, it sports a 12MP (f/2.2) wide selfie camera.

Under the hood An A15 Bionic chipset powers the device

The iPhone 13 draws power from an Apple A15 Bionic chipset, coupled with 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots iOS 15 and houses a 3,240mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless fast-charging support. The handset offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi 6, 5G, NFC, and a Lightning port.

iPhone 13 What works and what doesn't Our Rating Good Stuff: Impressive design Great built quality Fast chipset Amazing battery life Excellent cameras Bad Stuff: Lack of high refresh rate screen Missing charger Unimpressive fast-charging Hefty price-tag