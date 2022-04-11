Technology

Apple iPhone 13 is now being produced in India

Apple iPhone 13 is now being produced in India

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 11, 2022, 11:31 am 2 min read

The iPhone 13 comes in six different shades (Photo credit: Apple)

Apple has finally begun assembling its iPhone 13 model in India at the Foxconn plant near Chennai. The trial production of the premium phone had started in December last year and commercial production was slated to start in January 2022. However, due to protests in December by women workers regarding quality of food, Apple had to suspend its production plans.

Context Why does this story matter?

Apple had started producing iPhones in India in 2017. The iPhone SE was the first model to be produced locally and at present, the tech giant manufactures iPhone 11, 12 and 13 models.

Apple is looking to shift iPhone production out of China into other markets like India and Malaysia.

In India, the company can benefit from Government's Production Linked Incentive scheme.

Design and display The handset sports 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display

The iPhone 13 has a wide notch on the top-center, slim bezels, an IP68-rating for dust and water resistance, an aluminum frame, and ceramic glass protection for the display. It comes in Midnight, Blue, Pink, Green, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED color options. The handset packs a 6.1-inch Full-HD+ (1170x2532 pixels) Super Retina XDR display with a 460ppi pixel density and 1,200-nits of peak brightness.

Information It features a 12MP ultra-wide snapper

The iPhone 13 houses a dual rear camera setup, consisting of a 12MP (f/1.6) primary camera and a 12MP (f/2.4) ultra-wide sensor. On the front, it has a 12MP (f/2.2) selfie snapper.

Under the hood The device is backed by Apple A15 Bionic chipset

The iPhone 13 draws power from an Apple A15 Bionic processor, accompanied by 4GB of RAM and up to 512GB of internal memory. It boots the iOS 15 and houses a 3,227mAh battery with 20W wired and 15W MagSafe wireless charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and a Lightning connector.

Information Apple iPhone 13: Pricing and availability

In India, the iPhone 13 currently starts at Rs. 79,900 for the entry-level model with 128GB of storage. It is offered in Green, Pink, Blue, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT)RED color variants. The prices may see a cut in the coming months thanks to local production.