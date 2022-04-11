Technology

Samsung Galaxy A54 5G concept renders, specifications surface online

Written by Akash Pandey Apr 11, 2022, 05:15 am 2 min read

The Galaxy A54 5G could have a 32MP front-facing camera (Photo credit: LetsGoDigital/Technizo Concept)

The concept renders and key specifications of the upcoming Galaxy A54 5G have surfaced online less than a month after the launch of Samsung's Galaxy A53 5G. LetsGoDigital has shared a concept model of what the new A-series handset could look like. As for highlights, the phone is expected to have a 120Hz display, a 64MP quad camera setup, and a 5,000mAh battery.

The Galaxy A53 5G has been introduced very recently and it will be at least a year before its successor is launched. It is, however, possible that Samsung has already begun working on the device.

It hasn't even been a month since the A53 5G was released, and this next A-series handset is already in conversations. It is likely to launch in early 2023.

Design and display The handset may offer a 120Hz Super AMOLED screen

The Galaxy A54 5G is expected to have a punch-hole cut-out on the top center, slim bezels, curved edges, a plastic body, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It should come with a rectangular quad camera setup and an LED flash on the rear. The handset may feature a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) Super AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Information It will have a 64MP primary sensor

The Galaxy A54 5G could sport a quad rear camera setup comprising a 64MP primary sensor, a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and a 5MP macro snapper. On the front, it may feature a 32MP selfie camera.

Internals The device may run on Android 12 OS

The Galaxy A54 5G may be powered by the successor of the Exynos 1280 processor. It is expected to run on the Android 12 operating system or higher. The handset is expected to launch in 6GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB configurations. It may pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 25W fast-charging or higher. Connectivity options may include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and a Type-C port.

Pocket-pinch Samsung Galaxy A54 5G: Pricing and availability

Every year, Samsung releases a range of A-series handsets. The company is expected to introduce the Galaxy A54 5G around March next year. The phone is likely to cost around Rs. 35,000. Samsung may also introduce a new color variant for this upcoming A-series device in addition to the company's signature shades. (Source: LetsGoDigital)