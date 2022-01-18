Leaked renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S22+ in four colorways

Leaked renders reveal Samsung Galaxy S22+ in four colorways

Rizwan Choudhury Mail Jan 18, 2022, 04:02 pm 2 min read

Samsung is gearing up to launch its flagship Galaxy S22 series soon. In the latest development, the color options for the Galaxy S22+ model have been revealed in a leak by MySmartPrice. According to the leaked renders, the handset will come in four colors of Black, Green, White and Pink Gold. It will have a punch-hole design with skinny bezels and a glass body.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Galaxy S22 series will arrive as Samsung's next flagship range and will take on rivals such as the Xiaomi 12 series, OnePlus 10 Pro, and others.

While several leaks have already given us a good idea of what to expect from the S22 and S22 Ultra models, the leaked renders fully reveal the plus variant of the S22 series.

Design and display The phone will have a peak brightness of 1,750-nits

According to the renders, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will feature a punch-hole cut-out in the top-center along with an under-display fingerprint sensor. The rear glass panel will house a triple camera module with a 'contour cut' design that we saw on the S21 series. The handset is expected to feature a 120Hz, 6.55-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a peak brightness of 1,750-nits.

Information It will have a 50MP main camera

The Samsung Galaxy S22+ will sport a triple rear camera that will comprise a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 10MP (f/2.4) telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom, and a 12MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens. For selfies, the phone is likely to have a 10MP (f/2.2) shooter.

Internals It will boot One UI 4.0 based on Android 12

The Indian variant of Galaxy S22+ is rumored to feature an Exynos 2200 SoC, whereas the US variant will have a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The handset will pack a 4,500mAh battery with 45W fast charging support. It is expected to be offered in 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB, and 12GB/256GB variants and will run Android 12-based One UI 4.0 out of the box.

Information Samsung Galaxy S22+: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Galaxy S22 series will be revealed at the time of launch on February 8. However, based on the rumored specifications, the Galaxy S22+ could cost around Rs. 70,000 in India.