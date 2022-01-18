Moto Tab G70 launched in India at Rs. 22,000
Motorola has introduced its new tablet, the Moto Tab G70, in India. The device was first launched in Brazil earlier this month. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 21,999 and is up for pre-orders starting today. As for the key highlights, it features a 13MP main camera, Dolby Atmos support, a MediaTek Helio G90T chip, and a 7,500mAh battery.
Why does this story matter?
- The Moto Tab G70 enters India as the second-ever tablet from the company in the country.
- In a market devoid of many Android-powered tablets, the company aims to carve out its space with the Tab G70. It is loaded with features such as a 2K display, Dolby Atmos audio, dedicated Entertainment Space as well as Kids Space.
The tablet sports 11-inch 2K display
The Moto Tab G70 has a typical rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, an IP52-rating for splash resistance, a metal back, and a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet gets an 11-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD display with 400-nits of peak brightness and TUV-certified eye protection. It is available in a single Modernist Teal color option.
It features an 8MP selfie camera
The Moto Tab G70 sports a 13MP camera on the rear side with LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies.
It is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G90T chip
The Moto Tab G70 draws juice from a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11 and houses a 7,500mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G, GPS, and a Type-C port.
Moto Tab G70: Pricing and availability
The Moto Tab G70 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. Pre-orders for the tablet are currently live via Flipkart.