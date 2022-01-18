Moto Tab G70 launched in India at Rs. 22,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 02:42 pm 2 min read

Moto Tab G70 is backed by a MediaTek Helio G90T chipset (Photo credit: Motorola)

Motorola has introduced its new tablet, the Moto Tab G70, in India. The device was first launched in Brazil earlier this month. It carries a price-tag of Rs. 21,999 and is up for pre-orders starting today. As for the key highlights, it features a 13MP main camera, Dolby Atmos support, a MediaTek Helio G90T chip, and a 7,500mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Moto Tab G70 enters India as the second-ever tablet from the company in the country.

In a market devoid of many Android-powered tablets, the company aims to carve out its space with the Tab G70. It is loaded with features such as a 2K display, Dolby Atmos audio, dedicated Entertainment Space as well as Kids Space.

Display The tablet sports 11-inch 2K display

Photo credit: Motorola

The Moto Tab G70 has a typical rectangular screen with proportionate bezels, an IP52-rating for splash resistance, a metal back, and a quad speaker setup with Dolby Atmos support. The tablet gets an 11-inch 2K (2000x1200 pixels) IPS LCD display with 400-nits of peak brightness and TUV-certified eye protection. It is available in a single Modernist Teal color option.

Information It features an 8MP selfie camera

The Moto Tab G70 sports a 13MP camera on the rear side with LED flash. Up front, it gets an 8MP snapper for video calls and selfies.

Internals It is fueled by a MediaTek Helio G90T chip

Photo credit: MediaTek

The Moto Tab G70 draws juice from a MediaTek Helio G90T SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. At the heart, it boots Android 11 and houses a 7,500mAh battery with 20W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the tablet offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, 4G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Moto Tab G70: Pricing and availability

The Moto Tab G70 is priced at Rs. 21,999 for the sole 4GB/64GB model. Pre-orders for the tablet are currently live via Flipkart.