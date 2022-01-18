Infinix INBook X2 laptop, with 10th-generation Intel chips, launched

Infinix INBook X2 laptop, with 10th-generation Intel chips, launched

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 02:19 pm 2 min read

Infinix lNBook X2 is available in four color options (Photo credit: Infinix)

As an addition to its INBook series, Infinix has launched a new INBook X2 thin and light laptop. It carries a starting price-tag of $399 (roughly Rs. 29,700) and will go on sale in select countries from January 22. As for the key highlights, the laptop comes with a Full-HD display, 10th-generation Intel processors, a 'Dual-Star Light' HD webcam, and a 50Wh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

Infinix has expanded its laptop portfolio with the latest INBook X2 model. It offers a 14.0-inch display, dual-LED flash HD webcam for improved video call clarity, and up to 11 hours of battery life.

Since the INBook X1 series went official in India in December, we can expect the new laptop to arrive here in the coming months.

Design and display The laptop has dual speakers and a fingerprint scanner

Photo credit: Infinix

The Infinix INBook X2 features an aluminium alloy chassis, a full-sized backlit keyboard with an integrated fingerprint scanner, an HD webcam with dual-LED flash unit, and dual speakers with DTS audio processing. The laptop bears a 14.0-inch Full-HD (1920x1080 pixels) IPS LCD screen with a 16:9 aspect ratio and 300-nits of brightness. It is offered in Blue, Red, Green, and Gray colors.

Internals It runs on Windows 11 Home OS

The Infinix INBook X2 is powered by up to 10th-generation Intel Core i7-1065G7 processors, combined with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 512GB of M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 storage. The i3 and i5 models have Intel's UHD graphics, whereas the i7 variant gets Iris Plus G7. It boots Windows 11 Home and packs a 50Wh battery that supports 45W charging.

Information It is equipped with an SD card reader

The I/O ports on the Infinix INBook X2 consist of two USB Type-C ports, two USB 3.0 ports, an HDMI 1.4 slot, an SD card slot, and a 3.5mm audio jack. For wireless connectivity, it offers support for dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 5.1.

Pocket-pinch Infinix INBook X2: Pricing and availability

Photo credit: Infinix

The Infinix INBook X2 is priced at $399 (around Rs. 29,700) for the Intel Core i3 model, $549 (roughly Rs. 40,900) for the Intel Core i5 version, and $649 (approximately Rs. 48,300) for the Intel Core i7 variant. It will be available in Egypt, Indonesia, and Thailand from January 22 onward. Details regarding its availability in India are unclear as of now.