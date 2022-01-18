Realme 9i debuts in India at Rs. 14,000

Realme 9i debuts in India at Rs. 14,000

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 01:19 pm 2 min read

Realme 9i is powered by a Snapdragon 680 chipset (Photo credit: Realme)

Realme has launched its new 9-series smartphone, the 9i, in India. It was first introduced in Vietnam earlier this month. The phone starts at Rs. 13,999 for the base 4GB/64GB variant. It will go on sale from January 25 onward. As for the key highlights, it features a 90Hz IPS LCD screen, a 50MP main camera, a Snapdragon 680 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The debut of Realme 9i in India marks the entry of the company's 9 series of smartphones in the subcontinent. It comes with the distinction of being the first budget-range handset in the country to be backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 680 chip.

The handset succeeds the Realme 8i and features Dynamic RAM Expansion, a Snapdragon 680 processor and 33W Dart Charge, among others.

Display The device bears an IPS LCD display

Photo credit: Realme

The Realme 9i has a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a prominent bottom bezel, and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor. It sports a vertical camera unit on the rear. The device gets a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) IPS LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 90Hz refresh rate, and 480-nits of peak brightness. It is available in Prism Black and Prism Blue color options.

Information It sports a 50MP triple camera unit

The Realme 9i flaunts a triple rear camera module comprising a 50MP (f/1.8) primary sensor, a 2MP (f/2.4) macro shooter, and a 2MP (f/2.4) depth lens. Up front, it sports a 16MP (f/2.1) snapper for selfies and video calls.

Internals It boots Realme UI 2.0 based on Android 11

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The Realme 9i is fueled by a Snapdragon 680 processor, coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based Realme UI 2.0 and houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, it offers support for Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information Realme 9i: Pricing and availability

The Realme 9i is priced at Rs. 13,999 for the 4GB/64GB model and Rs. 15,999 for the 6GB/128GB variant. Early sale begins January 22 through Realme and Flipkart while retail outlets will start selling the handset from January 25 onward.