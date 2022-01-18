Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC boasts 'console quality graphics' on mobile

Samsung has announced its latest flagship Exynos 2200 processor. Based on the 4nm EUV (extreme ultraviolet lithography) process, the chipset boasts a new AMD RDNA 2 architecture-based Xclipse GPU, ARM CPU cores, and an upgraded NPU to enable the "ultimate mobile phone gaming experience." Other highlights include 'industry's first' hardware-accelerated ray tracing, enhanced 5G connectivity, 'professional-level quality' images, and improved security.

Context Why does this story matter?

The new Exynos 2200 processor is Samsung's latest flagship processor, succeeding the Exynos 2100 that powers the Galaxy S21 line-up.

It is said to offer better power efficiency, doubled NPU performance, real-world-like gaming lighting effects, and extended battery life.

It will fuel the upcoming flagship Galaxy S22 series of smartphones, which is expected to launch on February 8 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event.

CPU The processor has a tri-cluster CPU structure

The Exynos 2200 SoC is built on the 4nm EUV processing technology. The octa-core CPU has a tri-cluster structure consisting of an ARM Cortex-X2 core, three ARM A710 cores, and four ARM A510 cores. The CPU is based on the ARMv9 architecture and offers an upgraded NPU (Neural Processing Unit) that enhances AI performance and supports FP16, INT8, and INT16 for higher precision.

GPU The Xclipse 920 GPU features variable rate shading technology

The Exynos 2200 packs a new Xclipse 920 GPU based on the AMD RDNA 2 architecture. It features hardware-accelerated ray tracing technology that imitates how light behaves in the real world and creates realistic lighting effects and immersive visuals in mobile games. The graphic processor also supports variable rate shading technology for optimizing the GPU workload and improving frame rate for gaming.

Information It supports up to 200MP single-camera resolution

Samsung's new processor offers support for up to 4K display resolution, up to 144Hz screen refresh rate, up to 200MP single-camera resolution, and enables up to 8K video playback at 60fps. It also provides LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 memory configurations.

Connectivity Integrated 5G modem can boost the speed up to 10Gbps

The Exynos 2200 processor is equipped with an integrated 3GPP Release 16 5G modem that supports both mmWave and sub-6GHz spectrum bands. The modem can boost the speed up to 10Gbps with E-UTRAN New Radio - Dual connectivity which uses 4G LTE as well as 5G NR signals. Other connectivity options include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, and Galileo.