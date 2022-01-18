OPPO Reno6 Lite, with Snapdragon 662 chipset, goes official

Athik Saleh Twitter Jan 18, 2022, 11:29 am 2 min read

OPPO Reno6 Lite launched in Mexico (Photo credit: OPPO)

OPPO has expanded its Reno6 series of smartphones with the introduction of the Reno6 Lite. The phone has gone official in Mexico at MXN 8,799 (around Rs. 32,200). It comes in two color variants and is available for purchase through Amazon Mexico and other retailers. As for the highlights, it features a 48MP main camera, a Snapdragon 662 chip, and a 5,000mAh battery.

Context Why does this story matter?

The introduction of the Reno7 series has not stopped OPPO from adding to its Reno6 series. The new Reno6 Lite joins the Reno6 and Reno6 Pro models.

In terms of design and specifications, the phone is similar to the OPPO F19 that was launched in India last September.

It remains to be seen whether it will be available in other countries or not.

Design The handset has 180Hz touch sampling rate

Photo credit: OPPO

The OPPO Reno6 Lite features a left-aligned punch-hole cut-out, a noticeable bottom bezel, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, it sports a rectangular camera unit. The handset gets a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with an aspect ratio of 20:9, a 180Hz touch sampling rate, and 800-nits of peak brightness. It is offered in Black and Rainbow Silver color options.

Information It flaunts a 48MP main camera

The OPPO Reno6 Lite is equipped with a triple rear camera module comprising a 48MP (f/1.7) main camera, a 2MP (f/2.4) sensor for portrait shots, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it has a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals A Snapdragon 662 chip fuels the device

Photo credit: Qualcomm

The OPPO Reno6 Lite is powered by a Snapdragon 662 SoC, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Under the hood, it boots Android 11-based ColorOS and packs a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast-charging support. In terms of connectivity, the handset offers support for 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno6 Lite: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno6 Lite is priced at MXN 8,799 (roughly Rs. 32,200) for the sole 6GB/128GB variant. It is up for grabs through Amazon Mexico, telecom operators, and other retailers. The company is yet to announce its plans to launch the phone in other markets.