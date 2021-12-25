Technology OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition, with Red Velvet color, launched

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Published on Dec 25, 2021, 08:02 pm

OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition goes official in China

OPPO has announced the New Year Edition of its Reno7 smartphone in the Chinese market. It comes with a Red Velvet paint scheme and also gets a Tiger logo on the rear panel next to the "OPPO" badge. Apart from the design changes, its features, specifications, and pricing remain the same as the standard Reno7 model. Here are more details.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The special edition Reno7 has been announced to celebrate the New Year. The Tiger logo on the back has been added since 2022 is the Year of the Tiger as per the Chinese zodiac. It will be likely exclusive only to China. With the same price-tag as the standard version, the Reno7 New Year Edition will certainly attract many customers during the festive time.

Design and display The phone sports a 90Hz AMOLED screen

The OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition features a red-colored body with a left-positioned punch-hole cut-out, slim bezels, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. On the rear, there is a Tiger logo and a rectangular camera setup. The device bears a 6.43-inch Full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED screen with a 20:9 aspect ratio, a 90Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection.

Information There is a 32MP front camera

The OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition offers a triple rear camera module, comprising a 64MP (f/1.7) primary shooter, an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide sensor, and a 2MP (f/2.4) macro lens. On the front, it gets a 32MP (f/2.4) selfie snapper.

Internals It supports 60W fast-charging

The OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition draws power from a Snapdragon 778G chipset, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. Under the hood, it runs on Android 11-based ColorOS 12 and packs a 4,500mAh battery with 60W fast-charging support. For connectivity, the handset offers support for Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, 5G, and a Type-C port.

Information OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition: Pricing and availability

The OPPO Reno7 New Year Edition starts at CNY 2,699 (roughly Rs. 32,000) for the base 8GB/128GB model and goes up to CNY 3,299 (around Rs. 39,000) for the 12GB/256GB variant. It will be up for pre-orders in China starting December 27.