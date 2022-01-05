Dell's new laptop has 'invisible' trackpad and 12th-generation Intel processors

Dell's new laptop has 'invisible' trackpad and 12th-generation Intel processors

Surbhi Shah Twitter Jan 05, 2022, 06:38 pm 2 min read

Dell XPS 13 Plus laptop unveiled at CES 2022

As an addition to its XPS series of laptops, Dell has unveiled a new premium XPS 13 Plus model at CES 2022. It flaunts an all-new design with a large, 'invisible' haptic trackpad, a flush-fitted keyboard with a row of touch capacitive keys at the top, and Intel's new 12th-generation 28W P-series chipsets with up to 14 CPU cores and 20 threads.

Takeaways Why does this story matter?

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is a premium laptop with new features and a major redesign of the popular Dell XPS 13 which itself looked very futuristic with its sleek built. It also boasts Intel's new P-series chipsets, making it one of the most powerful laptops in the segment. Dell has also announced a 'Developer Edition' for the laptop.

Design The laptop has a total of four speakers

The Dell XPS 13 Plus features a modern design with ultra-thin bezels. It has two upward-firing and two down-firing speakers and an improved 720p webcam, including separate RGB and IR sensors for better quality. The large haptic trackpad with no borders is placed beneath a glass pane making it virtually invisible. It also has capacitive touch keys in the top row and larger keycaps.

Information It comes with LCD and OLED display options

The Dell XPS 13 Plus bears a 13.4-inch LCD/OLED display with non-touch/touch options and an aspect ratio of 16:10. It is offered in three screen resolution options: 1920x1200 pixels, 3456x2160 pixels, and 3840x2400 pixels. Exterior color choices include Graphite and Platinum.

Internals It is loaded with up to 2TB of storage

The Dell XPS 13 Plus is powered by up to 12th-generation Intel Core i7-1280P processors, combined with Intel Iris X graphics, up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 2TB of PCIe 4 storage. It runs on Windows 11 Home/Pro OS and packs a 55Whr battery. For connectivity, the laptop offers support for Wi-Fi 6E, Bluetooth 5.2, and two Thunderbolt 4 USB-C ports.

Information How much does it cost?

The Dell XPS 13 Plus carries a starting price-tag of $1,199 (around Rs. 89,000). The laptop is said to go on sale sometime this spring i.e. between March to May. Details regarding its availability in India are yet to be announced.