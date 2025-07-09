Zepto to raise $500M at a whopping $7B valuation

Completion timeline

Ongoing funding round expected to be completed in a month

The ongoing funding round is expected to be completed in about a month's time. Apart from General Catalyst and Avenir Growth, other existing investors are also likely to participate in this round by investing capital on a pro-rata basis. The new funding will change Zepto's ownership structure, with Indian investors' stake potentially declining from 40% to around 35% as more foreign backers come on board.