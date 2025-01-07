Zomato will now deliver your food in just 15 minutes
What's the story
Gurugram-based online food aggregator Zomato has launched a 15-minute food delivery service in India.
It will deliver your favorite items from your nearby restaurants in a jiffy.
The new service by the company is similar to Bolt by Swiggy. The Bengaluru-based firm claims that the service now accounts for more than 5% of its total food delivery orders.
Information
How to use the service?
To use the 15-minute food delivery service, open the Zomato app on your smartphone. Next, click on the '15 Minutes Delivery' tile. You will get a list of restaurants supporting the service. Choose your favorite one and place the order.
Others
These firms also offer quick delivery
Zomato-owned quick commerce company Blinkit has also stepped into quick food delivery by launching Bistro.
Using it, the firm sells fast food and other prepared meals from its dark stores.
Meanwhile, Zepto which is backed by Nexus Venture Partners, also operates in the 10-minute food delivery category via its Cafe offering in India.