Swiggy bolsters quick commerce game with a standalone Instamart app
What's the story
Swiggy has launched a new standalone app for its quick commerce division, Instamart.
The launch comes just days after Swiggy's CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety spoke to Moneycontrol about the company's future plans.
The new Instamart app, which reflects the look and feel of the main Swiggy app, is now available for download on Play Store and App Store.
With its latest move, Swiggy has stepped up its quick commerce game, taking on rivals like Zepto and Zomato's Blinkit.
App features
Instamart app: A focused platform for quick commerce
The Instamart app offers a dedicated platform for Swiggy's quick commerce services.
Unlike the main Swiggy app that provides a range of services across verticals, this new app only focuses on Instamart-related options.
Though there is a standalone app, Instamart is still available through the main Swiggy app's landing page, giving users two entry points.
Strategic approach
Strategy of multiple standalone apps
The launch of Instamart app comes as part of Swiggy's larger plan to launch several standalone apps.
Majety explained this strategy in his interview with Moneycontrol, saying, "We have never called ourselves a superapp."
He also said that they had launched separate apps like Supr Daily, Insanely Good, and Dineout in the past and are building on that strategy.
Market competition
Unified app strategy and future
Swiggy's move comes as competitors Blinkit and Zepto also diversify their apps for new services.
Majety stressed that the standalone app is meant to expand the firm's reach by meeting consumers where they are.
He said, "We don't want to be rigid about anything."
This strategy is in line with Swiggy's successful unified app strategy, which has been well-received by frequent food delivery users who quickly adopted Instamart.
User base
Swiggy's growth and expansion plans
Majety revealed that Swiggy is now eyeing a user base of 300-500 million, courtesy quick commerce.
He revealed that "Instamart is now in 75 cities and in new categories." However, even with this growth, he feels they are only 5-10% done with the quick commerce category.
If quick commerce overtakes the food delivery business in terms of user base, Swiggy wants to learn early on at this stage itself.
New initiative
Swiggy Serves will address hunger and minimize food waste
In related news, Swiggy has introduced Swiggy Serves, its flagship initiative to combat hunger and reduce food waste throughout its value chain.
In collaboration with volunteer-driven Robin Hood Army, Swiggy is redistributing surplus food from its restaurant partners to underserved communities.
The program aims to provide 50 million meals by 2030. During its pilot phase, Swiggy Serves has redistributed over 2,000 meals across 33 Indian cities, with more than 126 restaurant partners participating.
Restaurants can join via Swiggy Owner app.