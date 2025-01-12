What's the story

Swiggy has launched a new standalone app for its quick commerce division, Instamart.

The launch comes just days after Swiggy's CEO and co-founder Sriharsha Majety spoke to Moneycontrol about the company's future plans.

The new Instamart app, which reflects the look and feel of the main Swiggy app, is now available for download on Play Store and App Store.

With its latest move, Swiggy has stepped up its quick commerce game, taking on rivals like Zepto and Zomato's Blinkit.