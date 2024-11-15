Summarize Simplifying... In short Zomato's new 'Food Rescue' feature offers a win-win solution for customers, restaurants, and delivery partners by selling canceled orders at discounted prices.

Restaurants are compensated for the original and new order, while delivery partners are paid extra for the delivery.

However, perishable items like ice creams and smoothies are not eligible for this feature.

Zomato 'Food rescue': How to get deals on canceled orders

By Mudit Dube 10:11 am Nov 15, 202410:11 am

What's the story In a bid to cut down on food wastage from canceled orders, Zomato has launched a new feature called 'Food Rescue.' The company's CEO Deepinder Goyal announced the launch of Food Rescue on X (formerly Twitter). The feature, which is as cool as it sounds, lets users close to a canceled order's original delivery route claim the food at a massive discount, as long as it is in its original packaging.

Cancelation impact

'Food rescue' orders will automatically show up in your app

Goyal emphasized that even with strict policies and no-refund rule for cancelations, more than 400,000 perfectly good orders are canceled on Zomato for different reasons. The 'Food Rescue' feature aims to solve this problem by providing these canceled orders at an unbeatable price and within minutes. It will automatically show up on the app home page if there's a canceled order available in your vicinity.

Partner agreement

Restaurant partners support Zomato's new feature

Most Zomato-affiliated restaurants have agreed to this change. They will be compensated for the original canceled order as well as a portion of the amount paid by the new customer, in case the order gets claimed. However, orders containing distance or temperature-sensitive items like ice creams, shakes, smoothies, and some perishable items won't be eligible for Food Rescue.

Win-win situation

'Food rescue' feature benefits customers and restaurants

Not only does the 'Food Rescue' feature cut down on waste, but it also provides affordable food for consumers. Customers can purchase fresh, untouched meals at discounted prices, converting canceled orders into budget-friendly dining experiences. This also helps restaurants as they get a percentage of the profits from the resale of the meal, making up for any lost amount and ensuring their prepared food is used.

Delivery benefits

Zomato's new feature eases pressure on delivery partners

The 'Food Rescue' feature also eases the economic burden on delivery partners, as they are paid in full for these canceled trips. If the order is picked up by another customer, the delivery person is paid extra for making the delivery. The 'Food Rescue' feature is a promising start to reducing food waste while still keeping the interests of all parties involved: restaurants, delivery partners, and consumers.