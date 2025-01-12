What's the story

The total market capitalization of five of India's top 10 companies, including HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank, State Bank of India (SBI), and ITC, fell sharply last week.

The total loss stood at ₹1.85 lakh crore, primarily due to a weak trend in domestic equities.

During the week, the BSE benchmark Sensex fell 1,844.2 points or 2.32%, while Nifty fell 573.25 points or 2.38%.