Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) is set to announce its Q2 results, with market analysts predicting a subdued growth due to a weaker oil-to-chemicals business.

However, the company's digital services and retail segments are expected to show resilience, with a predicted 10% quarterly growth in digital services and steady profitability in retail.

RIL's Chairman, Mukesh Ambani, emphasizes the company's focus on creating wealth for India, rather than short-term profit.

RIL will hold a board meeting tomorrow

Reliance Industries to announce Q2 results tomorrow: What to expect

What's the story Reliance Industries Ltd (RIL) will announce its financial performance for the second quarter of fiscal year (FY) 2024-25 tomorrow. The announcement will be made during a board meeting, where both standalone and consolidated unaudited results will be reviewed and approved. RIL shared this information in a regulatory filing with the stock exchanges.

Share distribution

RIL's bonus share issue and capital increase

During its latest annual general meeting (AGM) in August 2024, RIL's Board of Directors approved a 1:1 bonus share issue. This means that for every fully paid-up equity share of ₹10 held, an additional share of equal value will be issued. The board also approved an increase in authorized share capital from ₹15,000 crore to ₹50,000 crore.

Growth strategy

Ambani's vision for RIL and India's economy

At the 47th AGM, Mukesh Ambani stressed that RIL isn't about short-term profit but creating wealth for India. He said, "We are not in the business of pursuing short-term profit and hoarding wealth. We are in the business of creating wealth for India." He added that all of RIL's businesses remain key drivers of the Indian economy.

Performance forecast

Market analysts predict muted growth

Market analysts expect a muted growth for RIL in Q2 on account of a weaker oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. They expect the O2C business' EBITDA to decline by as much as 27% year-on-year (YoY) and 10% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). However, global brokerage Jefferies anticipates a jump in the oil and gas segment's earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA). Analysts expect net EBITDA to rise 5% YoY but drop 4% QoQ to ₹4,999 crore.

Sector performance

Digital services and retail segments show resilience

RIL's digital services segment is likely to witness a 10% QoQ growth, driven by tariff hikes. Despite a price hike, Reliance Jio is expected to remain steady with 0.6% QoQ subscriber growth and 7% QoQ ARPU growth. The profitability of the retail segment is also expected to remain resilient amid industry trends.