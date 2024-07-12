In short Simplifying... In short The Ambani-Merchant wedding in Mumbai, attracting global figures like Boris Johnson and Kim Kardashian, has caused traffic disruptions due to extensive decorations.

Top hotels near the venue are fully booked, with room rates soaring.

The event, deemed public due to high-profile attendees, has sparked local frustration and social media outrage over traffic restrictions and preferential treatment.

Traffic restrictions for Ambani wedding

Anant-Radhika wedding: Check Mumbai routes to avoid amid traffic restrictions

By Tanya Shrivastava 01:52 pm Jul 12, 202401:52 pm

What's the story In preparation for the wedding of Anant Ambani, son of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, to Radhika Merchant at Mumbai's Jio World Convention Centre, traffic restrictions have been enforced. From Friday to Monday, only "event vehicles" will have access near the venue from 1:00 pm to midnight. Consequently, several offices in the Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) have instructed employees to work remotely until July 15. Mumbai Traffic Police shared these details on social media, providing alternate routes for regular traffic.

Decorations impact

Wedding preparations cause traffic slowdowns

Ambani and Merchant's wedding in Mumbai will span three days, hosting a diverse array of global attendees, including former UK PM Boris Johnson, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan, Lockheed Martin CEO James Taiclet, and Pret a Manger CEO Pano Christou. The wedding preparations have already resulted in traffic slowdowns around the venue and nearby areas due to the elaborate decorations.

Twitter Post

Read: Traffic advisory for Ambani-Merchant wedding

In Mumbai

Top hotels fully booked ahead of wedding

Ahead of the event, top hotels in Mumbai have been reserved for high-profile guests. Hotels near the venue, such as ITC, The Lalit, and Taj, are fully booked for attendees and their teams. Hotels Trident and Oberoi are fully booked from July 10-14. For example, rooms priced at ₹10,250 per night plus taxes on July 9 have increased to ₹16,750 plus taxes on July 15, with most rooms sold out between July 10-14.

Social media outrage

Public frustration over traffic restrictions

The wedding, labeled a "public event" due to the presence of notable international and Indian figures, has sparked local discontent. Social media is filled with complaints about the preferential treatment and resulting traffic disruptions. Some residents have questioned the classification of the event as public and voiced their frustration over the inconvenience caused. Notably, the Mumbai Traffic Police's announcement has gone viral, amassing over 1.8 million views and numerous critical comments.