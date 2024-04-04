Next Article

HDFC Bank was the biggest stock gainer on Thursday

Sensex crosses 74,200 mark, Nifty settles above 22,500

04:04 pm Apr 04, 2024

What's the story On Thursday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices saw gains. While the Sensex rose 0.47% to 74,227.63 points, the Nifty jumped 0.36% to 22,514.65 points. Contrary to the broader market trend, the midcap indices ended flat but in the red with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,941.15 points. Here's everything you need to know about Thursday's market report.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY IT, and NIFTY BANK led the way, gaining 1.11%, 1.07%, and 0.91%, respectively. The biggest stock gainers were HDFC Bank, Titan Company, and Tech Mahindra, which climbed 3.15%, 1.95%, and 1.83%, respectively. ONGC, Adani Ports, and Shriram Finance lead the negative pack, plummeting 2.12%, 2%, and 1.8%, respectively.

Data

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.18% to 3,069.3 points, while the Hang Seng Index declined 1.23% to 16,725.1 points. The Nikkei index witnessed a rise of 0.81%, closing at 39,773.14 points. In the US market, NASDAQ surged 0.18%, to 16,274.23 points.

Commodities

INR remained stable against US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) remained flat at ₹83.44 against the US dollar in the forex trade on Thursday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices largely traded flat, ending at ₹69,828. However, the silver futures gained 0.85%, to ₹79,684. The crude oil futures declined by $0.47, or 0.54% to $85.37 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained the same on Thursday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost ₹92.13 per liter and ₹104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is trading at $66,230.38 which is 0.37% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $3,337.28, down 0.30%. BNB and Cardano are trading at $586.51 (3.80% up) and $0.5817 (1.97% down), respectively. Finally, Dogecoin is trading 2.80% lower than yesterday at $0.1815.