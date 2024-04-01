Next Article

Nifty Midcap 50 soared 1.8% to 13,772.6 points

Sensex ends above 74,000 mark, Nifty settles near 22,500

By Akash Pandey 03:59 pm Apr 01, 2024

What's the story On Monday, the stock market had a bearish opening, but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.49% to 74,014.55 points while the Nifty climbed 0.61% to 22,462 points. The broader market indices were flat, but the midcap stocks showed bullish signals as the Nifty Midcap 50 soared 1.79% to 13,772.6 points. Here's the market report for Monday.

Market results

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY REALTY, and NIFTY METAL led the way, gaining 4.48%, 4.18%, and 3.57%, respectively. The top stock gainers were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, and Divis Labs, which climbed 4.86%, 4.46%, and 4.14%, respectively. The biggest stock losers were Eicher Motors, Titan Company, and Nestle, which plunged 1.66%, 1.47%, and 1.25%, respectively.

Data

Take a glance at the global markets

On Monday, Asian markets traded in the red, with the Shanghai Composite, Hang Seng, and Nikkei falling 1.18%, 0.9%, and 1.42% to 3,077.38 points, 16,541.42 points, and 39,803.09 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.12% to 16,379.46 points.

Commodities

INR goes down 0.02% against the US dollar

The Indian rupee (INR) on Monday weakened against the US dollar, dropping 0.02% to settle at 83.4. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 1.3% to ₹68,557, while that of silver futures climbed 0.92% to ₹75,740. On the other hand, crude oil futures were mostly flat, ending at $83.05 per barrel.

Data

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices remained the same on Monday. In Delhi, diesel is priced at ₹87.66 per liter and petrol at ₹94.76 per liter. In Mumbai, diesel and petrol cost ₹92.13 per liter and ₹104.19 per liter, respectively.

Crypto

How are the popular cryptocurrencies performing?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $69,462.33, a 1.11% decrease from yesterday. Ethereum is down 1.66% and is trading at $3,542.96. BNB and Cardano are priced at $583.69 (3.39% down) and $0.6308 (2.73% down), respectively. Down 1.56% than yesterday, Dogecoin is trading at $0.2034.