What's the story The stock market had a bearish opening on Tuesday, but the benchmark indices witnessed a surge. Sensex jumped 0.67% to 71,555.19 points, while Nifty climbed 0.59% to 21,743.25 points. The midcap indices were also trading in green as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 0.43% to close at 13,638.45 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

Who were the biggest winners and losers on Tuesday?

Among the top sector gainers in the stock market were NIFTY PVT BANK, NIFTY BANK and NIFTY FIN SERVICE, gaining 1.46%, 1.36% and 1.35%, respectively. Coal India, UPL and ICICI Bank emerged as the top performing stocks, edging up 4.52%, 4.52% and 2.38%, respectively. Hindalco, Grasim and UltraTech Cement were trading among the top stock losers on Tuesday, shedding 12.42%, 3.87% and 1.12%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

Coming to the Asian markets, the Hang Seng Index and the Nikkei declined by 0.84% and 2.81% to 15,746.58 and 37,963.97 points, respectively. However, the Shanghai Composite Index rose 1.26% to 2,865.9 points. In the US, NASDAQ witnessed a decline, sliding 0.21% to 15,957.68 points.

INR closes flat against US dollar

On Tuesday, the Indian rupee (INR) remained flat at Rs. 83 versus the US dollar. Meanwhile, both gold and silver futures witnessed a rise. The price of gold futures rose 0.29% to Rs. 62,261, while that of silver futures climbed 0.78% to Rs. 71,560. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.81, or 1.05%, to $77.56 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai on Tuesday

Fuel prices were unchanged in India today. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel retails at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol costs Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $50,176.27, which is 4.98% up from yesterday. It has crossed the $50,000 mark for the first time since 2021 on ETF demand in the US. Ethereum, the world's seond most popular cryptocurrency, is up 8.01% and is selling at $2,675.58. BNB and Cardano are trading at $327.58 (3.58% up) and $0.5602 (4.85% up), respectively.