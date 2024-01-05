Sensex gains 178 points, Nifty settles at 21,710 mark

The top-gaining stocks were Adani Ports, TCS, and Larsen

On Friday, the stock market had a bearish opening but the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a surge. The Sensex jumped 0.25% to 72,026.15 points, while the Nifty climbed 0.24% to 21,710.8 points. The midcap indices ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,461.55 points. Read on for more details on Friday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

As far as the top sector gainers are concerned, NIFTY IT, NIFTY AUTO, and NIFTY INFRA topped the list, edging up 1.27%, 0.44%, and 0.38%, respectively. The top-gaining stocks were Adani Ports, TCS, and Larsen, adding 2.76%, 1.94%, and 1.83%, respectively. Coming to the top losing stocks, Nestle, Britannia, and UPL emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 1.67%, 1.66%, and 1.09%, respectively.

Take a peek at the global markets

In the Asian markets, the Shanghai Composite Index plunged 0.86% to 2,929.18 points while the Hang Seng Index declined 0.67% to 16,535.33 points. The Nikkei index witnessed a rise of 0.27%, closing at 33,377.42 points. In the US market, NASDAQ shed 0.31% to 14,547.06 points.

INR goes up 0.08% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) appreciated by 0.08% to close at Rs. 83.16 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Friday. Meanwhile, the gold futures prices were trading flat at Rs. 62,490. However, the silver prices fell 0.26%, to Rs. 72,151. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.63, or 0.86% to $73.18 per barrel.

No change in fuel prices

On Friday, the fuel prices held steady. In Delhi, diesel and petrol are priced at Rs. 89.66/liter and Rs. 96.76/liter, respectively. In Mumbai, diesel continues to retail at Rs. 94.25/liter and petrol at Rs. 106.29/liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently selling at $44,184.36, which is up 2.64% from yesterday. Ethereum is up by 1.74% and is now trading at $2,264.92. BNB and Cardano are trading at $320.28 (0.74% down) and $0.5554 (1.50% down), respectively. Up 1.28% from yesterday, Dogecoin is now trading at $0.08388.