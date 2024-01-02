Sensex slips to 71,786 points, Nifty settles below 21,670 mark
On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged by 0.68% to end at 71,786.82 points, while the Nifty fell 0.35% to 21,665.8 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,198.35 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.
Who were the biggest gainers and losers?
The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 2.41%, 0.49%, and 0.47%, respectively. Furthermore, Divis Labs, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.96%, 2.87%, and 2.81%, respectively. Eicher Motors, M&M, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.62%, 2.57%, and 2.48%, respectively.
Take a look at the global markets
On Tuesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.43%, 1.54%, and 0.23% to 2,962.28 points, 16,788.55 points, and 33,464.17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ shed 0.45% to 15,026.49 points.
INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar
The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 83.31 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.45% to Rs. 63,606, the latter jumped 0.62% to Rs. 74,851. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.96, to $73.3 per barrel.
Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai
Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.
How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?
Bitcoin is currently trading at $45,716.21, a 7.19% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 5.05% and is selling at $2,416.26. BNB and Cardano are listed at $319.60 (2.35% up) and $0.6316 (5.01% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.25% higher than yesterday at $0.09354.