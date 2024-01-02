Sensex slips to 71,786 points, Nifty settles below 21,670 mark

1/6

Business 2 min read

Sensex slips to 71,786 points, Nifty settles below 21,670 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:46 pm Jan 02, 202403:46 pm

Eicher Motors, M&M, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the biggest losers

On Tuesday, the benchmark Sensex and Nifty indices witnessed a fall. The Sensex plunged by 0.68% to end at 71,786.82 points, while the Nifty fell 0.35% to 21,665.8 points. Mimicking the broader market trend, the midcap indices also ended flat with the Nifty Midcap 50 closing at 13,198.35 points. Read on for more details on Tuesday's market report.

2/6

Who were the biggest gainers and losers?

The winning sectors in the stock market on Tuesday were NIFTY PHARMA, NIFTY MEDIA, and NIFTY ENERGY, which rose 2.41%, 0.49%, and 0.47%, respectively. Furthermore, Divis Labs, Adani Ports, and Sun Pharma emerged as the top-performing stocks, edging up 2.96%, 2.87%, and 2.81%, respectively. Eicher Motors, M&M, and UltraTech Cement emerged as the biggest losers, dropping 3.62%, 2.57%, and 2.48%, respectively.

3/6

Take a look at the global markets

On Tuesday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.43%, 1.54%, and 0.23% to 2,962.28 points, 16,788.55 points, and 33,464.17 points, respectively. Meanwhile, in the US, NASDAQ shed 0.45% to 15,026.49 points.

4/6

INR goes down 0.07% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) depreciated by 0.07% to end at Rs. 83.31 against the US Dollar in the forex trade on Tuesday. On the other hand, the prices of both gold and silver futures witnessed a surge. While the former soared 0.45% to Rs. 63,606, the latter jumped 0.62% to Rs. 74,851. The crude oil futures edged up by $0.96, to $73.3 per barrel.

5/6

Fuel prices in Delhi and Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Tuesday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66/liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76/liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29/liter.

6/6

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is currently trading at $45,716.21, a 7.19% increase from yesterday. Ethereum is up 5.05% and is selling at $2,416.26. BNB and Cardano are listed at $319.60 (2.35% up) and $0.6316 (5.01% up), respectively. Dogecoin is trading 4.25% higher than yesterday at $0.09354.