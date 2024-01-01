Sensex closes at 72,271 points, Nifty settles above 21,740 mark

Sensex closes at 72,271 points, Nifty settles above 21,740 mark

By Dwaipayan Roy 03:48 pm Jan 01, 202403:48 pm

Nestle, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports emerged as the biggest stock gainers

The stock market on Monday ended on a positive note as the Sensex settled at 72,271.94 points and the Nifty stood at 21,741.9 points. The broader market largely traded flat but the midcap stocks were in a bullish mode as the Nifty Midcap 50 gained 80.45 points to close at 13,225.4 points. Read on for more details on Monday's market report.

Who were the biggest gainers and losers on Monday?

As far as the top-performing sectors of the market are concerned, NIFTY MEDIA, NIFTY PSE, and NIFTY PSU BANK led the way, gaining 1.75%, 0.93%, and 0.76%, respectively. Nestle, Adani Enterprises, and Adani Ports emerged as the biggest stock gainers, adding 2.9%, 1.86%, and 1.71%, respectively. Eicher Motors, Bharti Airtel, and M&M emerged as the most losing stocks, falling 2.7%, 1.85%, and 1.47%, respectively.

Take a look at the global markets

On Monday, the Asian markets traded in the red with the Shanghai Composite Index, Hang Seng, and Nikkei plunging 0.68%, 0.02%, and 0.23% to 2,974.93 points, 17,047.39 points, and 33,464.17 points, respectively. In the US market, NASDAQ witnessed a fall, dropping 0.45%, to 15,026.49 points.

INR goes down 0.04% against the US Dollar

The Indian Rupee (INR) on Monday weakened against the US Dollar, plunging 0.04% to settle at Rs. 83.24. Meanwhile, not much movement was witnessed in the gold and silver futures prices as they were trading flat. While the gold price settled at Rs. 63,304, the price for silver ended at Rs. 74,337. The crude oil futures ended flat at $72.08 per barrel.

Fuel prices in Delhi, Mumbai

Fuel prices in Delhi remain unchanged on Monday with diesel priced at Rs. 89.66 per liter, and petrol at Rs. 96.76 per liter. Meanwhile, in Mumbai, diesel costs Rs. 94.25 per liter, and petrol is priced at Rs. 106.29 per liter.

How have the popular cryptocurrencies moved today?

Bitcoin is trading at $42,649.62 which is 0.22% down from yesterday. Ethereum is currently trading at $2,300.11, down 0.42%. BNB and Cardano are priced at $312.29 (3.11% down) and $0.6015 (0.98% down), respectively. Dogecoin is trading at $0.08973, down 1.08% from yesterday.