Nifty50, Sensex trade in red: Check top gainers and losers

By Rishabh Raj 10:33 am Jan 01, 202410:33 am

Despite the subdued start, the small-cap and mid-cap segments showed a positive trend

As the New Year began, the Indian stock market started with a rather uneventful opening on January 1. At the time of writing, the Sensex was down 83 points or 0.12% at 72,157.06, and the Nifty50 was down 9.70 points or 0.04% at 21,721.70. This flat start was expected as global markets remained closed for New Year's Day celebrations.

Top gainers and losers

Early trading showed a mix of stocks going up and down. Around 1815 stocks gained, 595 went down, and 162 remained unchanged. Coal India (2.69%), Tata Motors (1.80%), Grasim (1.67%), BPCL (1.14%), Nestle India (0.64%) were among the top gainers, On the other hand, Eicher Motors (-1.54%); M&M (-1.21%); Bharti Airtel (-0.79%); Britannia (-0.61%); Hindustan Unilever (-0.67%) saw declines.

Broader indices show some positive sentiments

Despite the slow start, smaller-cap and mid-cap stocks were showing some positivity. The Nifty SmallCap 100 went up by 0.50%, and the Nifty MidCap 100 surged by 0.65%. Looking back at 2023, it was a good year overall for the market. The Sensex grew by 18.73%, gaining 11,399.52 points, while the NSE Nifty went up by 20% or 3,626.1 points.